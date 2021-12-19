TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,323 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

