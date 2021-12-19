TD Securities Increases Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$38.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$21.92 and a twelve month high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canfor will post 4.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

