TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

TEL stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

