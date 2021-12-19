Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 2,421,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,861. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

