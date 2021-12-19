Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 85,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,832. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after buying an additional 142,576 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 119.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.