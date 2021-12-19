Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

