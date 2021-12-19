Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TELNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of TELNY opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.