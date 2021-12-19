Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

TELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,797,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

