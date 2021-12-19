Telos (TLOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $183.53 million and $1.53 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

