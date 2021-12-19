Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $174.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TER. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Teradyne stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $163.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

