Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,435 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for about 2.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Plains GP worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 42.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

