Terril Brothers Inc. Has $929,000 Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 458,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 153,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 193,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period.

NYSE KYN opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

