Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 2,134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TBPMF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

