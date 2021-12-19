Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

