Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.52 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $62.72 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

