Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Alleghany worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $657.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $672.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

