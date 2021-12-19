Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,238 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,773,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

TRV opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

