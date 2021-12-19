TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 9.4%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares shot up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.30. 10,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,504,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

