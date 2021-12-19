TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 9.4% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.30. 10,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,504,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

