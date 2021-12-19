The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 124.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

