The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.78.

TSE:BNS opened at C$87.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.46. The firm has a market cap of C$106.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$67.02 and a 1-year high of C$87.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

