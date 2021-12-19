The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,100 ($67.40) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($65.42) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.68) to GBX 5,540 ($73.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($69.51) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($58.94) to GBX 4,700 ($62.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,076.10 ($67.08).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,725 ($62.44) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,053 ($53.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($69.14). The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,391.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,829.16.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

