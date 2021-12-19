The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.08.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

