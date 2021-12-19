The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Amundi acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

