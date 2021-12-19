The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of FLIC opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

