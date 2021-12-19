The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $305.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.45.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.63 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $187.88 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.