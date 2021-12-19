The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.48.

PKI stock opened at $187.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

