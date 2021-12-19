The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of RHHVF opened at $398.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.30. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $416.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

