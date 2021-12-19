The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

