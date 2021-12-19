The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

