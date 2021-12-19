The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 26.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 84.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,389 shares of company stock worth $32,172,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.88, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

