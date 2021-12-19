The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.