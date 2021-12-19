Thomas G. Rosencrants Sells 7,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ATLC stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. The company had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th.
Atlanticus Company Profile
Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.
