Thomas G. Rosencrants Sells 7,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. The company had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.