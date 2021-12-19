Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 10,152 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 678,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.