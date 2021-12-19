Timothy A. Springer Acquires 211,190 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 211,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.10 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $361.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 353,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

