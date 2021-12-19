Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 712,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 115.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.73 on Friday. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.09.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

