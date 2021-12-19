TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a top pick rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

