Todd Michael Wood Sells 1,154 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $19,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 426 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $7,863.96.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $561.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DermTech by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

