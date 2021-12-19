Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tractor Supply by 90.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.93. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $238.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

