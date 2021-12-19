Traders Purchase Large Volume of Establishment Labs Put Options (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,949 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,728% compared to the typical daily volume of 216 put options.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.
In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ESTA stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $88.66.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
