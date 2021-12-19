Traders Purchase Large Volume of Establishment Labs Put Options (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,949 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,728% compared to the typical daily volume of 216 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 188,134 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 699.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

