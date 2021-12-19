Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRZBF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TRZBF stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

