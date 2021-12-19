Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRZ shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.23. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -5.1962528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

