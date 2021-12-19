TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TRU stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. 1,531,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

