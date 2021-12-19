TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TANNL opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.