Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Tredegar worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,216 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $381.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

