Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

