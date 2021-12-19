Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TMICY traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $58.39. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.32. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMICY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

