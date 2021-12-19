Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $956,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

