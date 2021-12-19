Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as low as C$1.79. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 1,220 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$159.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.98.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

