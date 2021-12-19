Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2,236.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,727 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. 9,608,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

